is lashing out after top national security officials told that is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal as promised.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the relationship with "is the best it has ever been with the "



He points to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some service members' remains and the release of Americans once detained there as signs of progress.

Still, told on Tuesday that intelligence information doesn't support the idea that North Korean leader Un (kim jawng oon) will get rid of his nuclear weapons.

Kim committed to denuclearization after meeting with Trump last year. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)