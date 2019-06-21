CAPFs perform unique 'doga', 'hoga' in tough terrain on Yoga Day

Over 5 lakh troops of the Central Armed Police Forces performed some unique exercise postures--'doga' and 'hoga'-- on the fifth International Day of Friday as they held sessions in the most difficult terrain ranging from the remote Naxal-affected regions to border locations along and

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and NDRF undertook drills at their formations spread across the country.

The (ITBP) animal transport unit, based in the border area of Lohitpur of Arunachal Pradesh, exhibited their skills along with their dogs-- calling it 'doga', an acronym for dog yoga.

They rendered the same drills atop their horses, giving it the name of 'hoga' or horse yoga.

The dogs aid the force in conducting operations, sanitising routes, sniffing out explosives and drugs, while horses carry loads of ammunition and rations to high-altitude posts of the ITBP.

Senior officials of the mountain-warfare trained force, tasked to guard the Indian frontier with China, also undertook these exercises in an early morning session at Lukung border post, at the height of 14,000 feet, on the banks of at Ladakh in

The (BSF), which guards the country's border with and Bangladesh, rendered yoga drills atop their horses and camels as also along the border areas in Bhuj, and on the western flank of the country.

Horses and camels are used by BSF personnel to conduct patrols in forward areas of and Rajasthan, respectively.

The force got 4,685 yoga instructors to administer these skills to the troops as these drills are now a mandatory part of its physical training sessions, a senior BSF said.

Similarly, the (CISF) personnel performed yoga 'asanas' at various airports and units under its security cover.

The force, which guards 61 airports and other vital installations in the and nuclear domain, also hosted a morning session at the iconic marketplace of Connaught Place in where over 1,000 personnel and civilians participated.

Its personnel also participated in the main event led by in Jharkhand's capital city of

The country's largest paramilitary force, the CRPF, undertook these exercise sessions in various Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of the country, including the most challenging Sukma district of and Saranda forests in

The (NSG) performed yoga at its garrison in Gurugram near here with senior officials and commandos participating.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards open borders with and Bhutan, conducted yoga exercises at all its six frontiers in the country, a senior said.

Personnel of the (NDRF), who are now preparing to tackle the onslaught of monsoon rains and subsequent operations in the country, also conducted exercises as per the common (CYP), an of the force said.

