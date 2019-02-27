JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dhanlaxmi Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank jump up to 10 pc post RBI move

Partha not to reconsider teachers' mobile ban at exam hall
Business Standard

Owaisi voices concern for Indian pilot 'missing in action'

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

AIMIM president Asaduddin

Owaisi Wednesday expressed concern for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action" and said Pakistan must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

"Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time.

Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances," Owaisi tweeted.

Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action", External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements