Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Motor Wednesday said its SUV Creta has crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015.

The company has sold 3.7 lakh units of the SUV in and over 1.4 lakh units across international markets.

"With the record sales of over five lakh units in less than four years by any made-in- SUV, Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry," Motor India said in a statement.

Creta comes with various features, including electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front row seats and among others.

