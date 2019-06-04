Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose board 'Sadak 2' cast

on Tuesday announced that actors Jishu Sengupta, and have boarded the cast of " 2".

The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Both the actors are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions -- and

Pooja took to to announce the arrival of the three actors.

"And the three that do, are not only only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can't wait to start work with them #Sadak2 @Jisshusengupta @priyankabose20 #AkshayAnand @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshFilms" she tweeted.

The actor-filmmaker also shared a photo of the film's script that her father presented to Jishu.

"My father's special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark 'capital' scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 - 'In the heart of darkness there is light'. Indeed there is," Pooja posted.

Mahesh, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's after almost two decades with the film.

It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film "Kartoos".

" 2" is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)