Pak Army takes U-turn; says 'only one' Indian pilot under its custody

Army on Wednesday said it has arrested "only one" Indian pilot, retracting from its earlier statement that two IAF pilots were under its custody.

"There is only one pilot under Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of ethics," Pakistani spokesperson said.

Earlier, Ghafoor claimed that two (IAF) pilots were arrested. One pilot is injured and has been shifted to a hospital, while another one is unhurt, the had said.

In New Delhi, the said that Air Force targeted installations in in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action".

The MEA said that according to Pakistan the missing IAF pilot was in their custody. "We are ascertaining that," the MEA said.

