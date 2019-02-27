Qureshi threatens to boycott OIC meeting over Swaraj's participation

on Wednesday threatened to boycott a meeting of the (OIC) scheduled for this week in the UAE if India's participates in the event.

Swaraj has been invited as a "guest of honour" at the inaugural session of the OIC foreign ministers' conclave in on March 1-2.

"I have no reservations with the OIC or any other Islamic country. My reservations are with Indian Sushma Swaraj's attendance at the OIC meeting," Qureshi was quoted as saying by

"If Swaraj attends the meeting then I will not participate in it," he said.

He said he spoke with UN and Turkish

"We believe has committed aggression against a brother Islamic country and attacked a founding member of the OIC," Qureshi quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

"The Turkish foreign minister said there is no reason for Indian Foreign Minister to attend the meeting of the OIC and will fully oppose her invitation and opportunity to address," Qureshi claimed.

Last night, Qureshi said he spoke to his UAE counterpart Sheikh expressed his reservations over invitation to Swaraj.

"Under the current circumstances, it will not be possible for me to attend OIC meeting where Swaraj is present," he said.

Meanwhile, the OIC on Tuesday "condemned" India's "incursion and aerial violation" in

It urged and to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that would endanger peace and security in the region. It called upon both parties to act responsibly and encouraged them to seek to current crisis without resort to use of force.

It also called on them to embrace dialogue and work towards de-escalation of current situation as a matter of priority.

The on held an emergency meeting at the and expressed deep concern over the heightened tension in the region and called for immediate de-escalation.

The OIC is an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states, with 40 countries being Muslim Majority countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)