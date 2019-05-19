Pak Army to raise another division to protect CPEC projects & Chinese nationals

The Army will raise another division-size special force to protect Chinese nationals and projects under the CPEC, military has said, days after the brazen terror attack on a luxury hotel in

Describing the USD 50 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a living example of deep-rooted friendship between and China, Ghafoor, of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the was fully determined to ensure the security of the project.

Talking to the Chinese media in on Saturday, he said the had raised a whole division-size force to protect the project and they were planning to deploy another division for this purpose.

Earlier reports said a (SSD) comprising 9,000 soldiers and 6,000 para-military forces personnel has been set up for the security of the CPEC project and Chinese nationals working on it.

Ghafoor said Pakistan faced a very challenging war against terrorism during the last two decades, and now the security situation was under control.

Talking about the CPEC role in the country, he said the economic prosperity brought about by the CPEC will fail the motives of terrorists, as with the success of project more employment and business opportunities will be unveiled and with more economic opportunities coming in, people's lifestyle will improve and inimical elements will fail gradually, China's state-run agency reported.

He claimed that the security situation in had improved since the launch of the CPEC and now there was a better infrastructure, as many Chinese projects were underway, and with every coming day security, development and investment situation will get better.

The spokesman's comments came days after terrorists attacked the Pearl luxury hotel in the port city of in the restive province, killing at least eight persons, including four civilians and a soldier.

The attack was claimed by the -- one of the most-organised terrorist groups of Baloch nationalists fighting against security forces. The group was also involved in the terrorist attack at the last year.

Ghafoor said: "Today's is not what it used to be two years ago and in future it will be on a par with the ports of developed countries".

port is one of the focal points of the CPEC with many Chinese workers from other provinces of Pakistan working at the port. is investing heavily in Balochistan under the CPEC.

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

Talking about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Ghafoor said Pakistan was doing its best to create an environment where investors could come and do their business as the security situation had greatly improved.

"Though there are a few sporadic terrorist incidents, investors should not be discouraged by them and keep their trust intact in peace," he added.

