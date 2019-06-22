Pak at the cusp of achieving peace: General Bajwa

-
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the country is at the cusp of achieving peace, which can be complemented through meaningful international partnership.
Addressing a seminar on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, Bajwa said the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia "hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region".
"Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability. This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges," the army chief, who is in London on an official visit, said.
