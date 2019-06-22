JUST IN
Pak at the cusp of achieving peace: General Bajwa

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the country is at the cusp of achieving peace, which can be complemented through meaningful international partnership.

Addressing a seminar on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, Bajwa said the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia "hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region".

"Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability. This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges," the army chief, who is in London on an official visit, said.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 16:25 IST

