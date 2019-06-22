Kotdwar Bar association to withdraw notice restricting its members from representing lawyer's killer

The has agreed to rescind its notice restricting its members from representing in court a person accused of murdering a

Appearing on behalf of the before a division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court, D S Mehta said the notice preventing advocates from appearing on behalf of the accused was wrong and it will be withdrawn, the petitioner's said.

The notice had been issued by the of the warning members of eviction if they appeared on behalf of the accused.

The court of and Justice has asked the bar association to file an affidavit accordingly by July 8 when the matter is posted for the next hearing, Gupta said.

Hearing a PIL challenging the legality of such a notice on June 13, the had come down heavily on the Bar Association for prohibiting its members from appearing on behalf of the accused in the case.

All accused are entitled to legal representation, it said adding a resolution like this could not be permitted under law.

Asserting that everyone had a right to be represented in a court of law the had said, "Even if someone shoots me then also you cannot refuse to represent the accused in court. Even Kasab (Ajmal Amir Kasab, convict in terror attacks on 26 November 2008) was not denied representation in court."



An named who was part of Bar Association was shot dead by some unknown persons in 2017.

Five persons including two shooters accused in the case were arrested recently while another accused surrendered a couple of days later.

At an emergency meeting convened by the Bar Association after the arrest of the accused, the lawyers body issued a strict warning to its members asking them not to represent the accused in the court or face eviction.

One of the accused Vinod Lala,a well known of Kotdwar, had gone to court challenging the legality of the resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)