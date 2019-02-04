Musharraf was responsible for no breakthrough on Kashmir: Sharif's confidant

Pakistan's former dictator Gen was responsible for no breakthrough on the issue as he launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government's approval to "sabotage" the talks with and topple the government, a of the then said Monday.

Muslim League-Nawaz leader and told reporters that "Sharif and the Indian leadership were holding talks on and the latter was ready to resolve it but Musharraf launched the Kargil operation to sabotage the talks and topple the Sharif government".

Musharraf, 75, who lives in Dubai, is facing several cases including a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007. The former left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

He was the during the Kargil War in 1999.

"Gen Musharraf is responsible for the blood of Kashimiris. Musharraf was the reason behind the suffering of Kashmiris as he did not let this issue resolved," he said, terming the Kargil operation a 'misadventure'.

This is Musharraf's biggest crime even more than toppling the in October 1999, Rashid, a close confidant of Sharif, said.

Before Musharraf went for the misadventure, India's then came to and went to Minar-e- to accept the creation of Pakistan, the claimed.

Rashid demanded that Musharraf be brought to justice for his crimes, specially against Kashmiris.

Though initially claimed that mujahideen were responsible for occupying strategic heights along the Line of Control in early 1999, Musharraf later revealed in his autobiography 'In The Line Of Fire' that regular soldiers participated in the Kargil operation.

Over 500 Indian armed forces personnel laid down their lives during the 60-day long war.

Kargil is observed every year on July 26, marking successful conclusion of the war with Pakistan in the Kargil-Drass sector of in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)