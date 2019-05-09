Pak govt offers to supply Rooh Afza to India

The government on Thursday offered to send Rooh Afza, the staple drink, to India, following reports of short supply of the popular rose-flavoured in the Indian market.

"If the supply of Rooh-Afza from quenches their (Indians) thirst, then we will certainly want to do so," told reporters during his here.

Earlier in the day, RoohAfza-maker said in New that its popular drink is now available in the market after a temporary shortage due to short supply of certain herbal ingredients.

On Tuesday, Hamdard Laboratories also offered to supply to via Wagah border in in view of its shortage for the ongoing Ramzan period.

"We can supply RoohAfza and RoohAfzaGO to during this Ramdan. We can easily send trucks through Wahga border if permitted by Indian Government," Usama Qureshi, MD and of Pakistani Hamdard, tweeted.

The Hamdards in India and Pakistan have common ancestry. In 1906, had laid the foundation of Hamdard Dawakhana in one of the by lanes of Old and in 1907 launched RoohAfza.

Following partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, his elder son stayed in India, while the younger one migrated to Pakistan and started Hamdard in and launched RoohAfza there.

Meanwhile, in a statemenmt said, "RoohAfza is now available in the market and can be bought from major and grocery outlets across the country."



"The organisation urges discerning consumers and the trade not to be misled by incorrect information being circulated online and in print about non-availability of RoohAfza," it added. PTI



Rooh Afza, a popular in Pakistan as well as India, has been reportedly in short supply in the Indian market. According to reports published in Indian publication, The Print, the staple drink is not available for purchase in India for over four months now. And this has prompted the producer in Pakistan to offer help.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)