Anti-aircraft gun bullets found near Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence

has seized 18 live bullets of an anti-aircraft gun from a plot near Prime Minister Imran Khan's private residence.

Khan's residence is in Islamabad suburbs where he lived before shifting to the official residence.

The bullets seized from the plot is located about half-a-kilometre away from his private residence where he often visits.

A senior officer of a foreign mission noticed the ammunition and informed the police, Dawn news reported. A patrolling team cordoned off the area.

Teams from different police wings, including Counter-Terrorism Force, and seized 18 bullets of the anti-craft gun. The bullets, seemed to be old, were 30mm in length and de-coloured, a police officer said.

Security has been stepped-up in the area.

Police suspect that someone had brought the ammunition to the plot during the last a couple of days and tried to hide them in garbage. The ammunition were shifted to a safe place and would be sent to a lab for forensic analysis, said the officer. So far, nobody claimed responsibility for placing the ammunition near Khan's residence.