Pakistan's top anti-graft body on Wednesday arrested Assembly from a hotel in Islamabad, triggering a strong protest from the People's Party which termed the detention of its senior leader as "unacceptable".

The (NAB) has accused Durrani of illegal appointments, misuse of power, misappropriation of funds and owning assets beyond his known means of income.

Citing the NAB officials, said that they waited for Durrani to leave province before making the arrest as Durrani is escorted by his sizable security team in his home province and the officials feared a confrontation would turn violent.

The NAB team travelled to to arrest him. He was initially taken to the NAB Rawalpindi office after which NAB obtained three-day transit remand to bring him back to for the investigation.

Accountability Judge granted the three-day transit, with instructions to produce him in the relevant court in Karachi within three days.

PPP slammed the arrest of senior party leader, saying that his party would not allow the "benaami wazeer-e-azam" to establish a dictatorship.

"Attack on (the) of (a) federating unit is unacceptable. (An) undemocratic attempt to dislodge govt. Failed before will fail again. Independent institutions shouldnt unwittingly be part of political engineering," he tweeted.

Soon after Durrani's arrest, PPP co- asked his party leaders to converge in the capital.

Last year in July, NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption.

