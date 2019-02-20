Microland Enhances Cybersecurity Services Portfolio

/ -- Positioned as 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's IT PEAK Matrix



Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, has announced that it is strengthening its service offerings. As a recognition of these efforts, Microland has also been positioned as 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's IT PEAK Matrix assessment, 2019. (Click here to access the report)



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )The 'Aspirant' status, in the IT PEAK Matrix, is a clear indicator and reflective of Microland's efforts in building a holistic portfolio of services delivering security, compliance and minimizing risks in client ecosystems.

"The benefits of digital transformation are well known to everyone. However, benefit realization can happen only when appropriate security and privacy protection strategies are in place. Microland's comprehensive suite of security services come with an analytics-driven approach towards keeping our client's IT applications and systems secure while ensuring robust cyber Also, Microland's Services help organizations confidently embrace digital and while ensuring that operations are aligned with changing regulations. We also safeguard businesses against data breaches, financial risk, and reputational damage," said Robert Wysocki, CTO, Microland Limited.

"IT security is increasingly becoming a strategic tenet of an enterprises' digital transformation agenda. In addition to securing clients' IT estates on a day-to-day basis, building strong next-generation has become a key transformation lever for service providers. Microland has displayed credible focus on providing next-generation and services with an analytics-led approach to cyber This, along with its emphasis on a collaborative approach to define the engagement strategy based on client context and commercial flexibility in deal constructs, has enabled Microland to secure its position as an in this assessment," said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Services at

About Microland:



Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes and superior customer experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,200 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, and Microland partners with global enterprises to help them become more agile and innovative by integrating emerging technologies and applying automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to business processes.

