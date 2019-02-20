IL&FS crisis: ED raids multiple locations; files PMLA case

The (ED) Wednesday conducted raids on at least six locations in and Delhi- region in connection with the multi-crore IL&FS payment default crisis, officials said.

They said the action by the central probe agency came after it registered a criminal complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged payment default case and searches were being conducted at the residential locations of executives linked to the (ILFS) including its former and few others.

The raids are on in and locations in and the national capital region (NCR) including Gurugram, they said.

Officials added that the investigators are looking at collecting additional evidences and documents apart from what they have obtained till now as part of the probe.

The debt crisis at the came to light following a series of defaults by its group beginning September, 2018.

IL&FS has defaulted on payment of loans to SIDBI and along with its subsidiaries has a combined debt of over Rs 91,000 crore.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Police in December last year.

Ashish Begwani, of Enso Infrastructures (P) Ltd, had filed the case against officials of IL&FS for allegedly causing Rs 70 crore loss to his company by fraudulent means.

Begwani had alleged in his complaint that in August 2010, he was approached by two officials of and he had invested Rs 170 crore in IL&FS Rail Ltd, a special purpose vehicle for Gurugram Metro project, in order to take its 15 per cent shares.

"However, over a period of time, the complainant observed that the company is not performing profitably and funds are being misused," an had said quoting Begwani's complaint.

The ED will probe if funds generated illegally in this case were laundered to create illegitimate assets by the accused.

The crisis-ridden infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS group, once hailed as a pioneer of public-private partnership, has come under the scanner of multiple regulators, for alleged defaults related to financial disclosures and corporate governance.

Subsequently, the government intervened into the crisis and re-constituted the company's board and the matter is now being heard by the (NCLT).

IL&FS was incorporated in 1987, initially promoted by the Central Bank of India, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)