Pak's attempted attack face saving exercise: Fmr Army chief

Pakistan's attempted attack on India's military installations was a mere "face saving exercise", former Gen V P (Retd) said here Wednesday.

"The (attempted) attack by the on Indian territory is just a face saving action taken by the government of that country," told the media here.

"It's inadequacy was amply exposed during yesterday's air strikes by Indian on the terrorist camps when their forces were caught unaware," he added.

He said that the government was left with no other choice but to retaliate even if the attack failed to achieve anything.

Earlier in the day, a fighter jet was shot down by an (IAF) jet in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement, Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by R G K Kapoor, said the Pakistani jet had on its target the country's military installations.

The attempted attack came a day after Indian fighter jets destroyed a terror camp in Balakot town of town of province of

"Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the activity was detected and the responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one fighter aircraft was shot down by a Bison of the The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side," Kumar said.

The former further warned that there was no doubt that terrorists were being trained in Pakistani camps and sent to

"We must be careful of those Pakistani paid terrorists living in Pakistan can use them to create disturbances in India," he said.

