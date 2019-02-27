Man arrested for spreading rumour of explosion at Modis Patna

police Wednesday said it has arrested one person for sharing a message on that the March 3 rally of Narendra Modi, scheduled to be held at the here, could be rocked by an explosion.

The message has gone viral in a large number of WhatsApp groups and sent the administration into a tizzy as the city had witnessed a series of explosions when Modi had addressed his maiden political rally in in October, 2013.

" was arrested late Tuesday night from the Kadamkuan locality of the city and sent to jail after being booked under sections of the IPC and the IT Act relating to spreading rumours," Kotwali police station house officer, told

The March 3 meeting called the 'Sankalp Rally' (a rally for resolve) is expected to be a virtual sounding of bugle for Lok Sabha polls by the NDA, which is also in power in

Preparations are on in full swing for the rally which would be the first occasion when people would see Modi sharing the stage with at a political function.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), had snapped his 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013 following differences with it over projection of Modi. He, however, returned to the NDA in 2017.

Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had burst into the political scene in with aplomb and delivered a rousing hour-long speech in October, 2013 unmoved by the bombs which kept exploding at the during his address.

Riding on the wave he had created, the BJP went on to win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, its best-ever electoral performance.

The NDA in Bihar at present comprises JD(U), BJP and LJP. All the three parties are making efforts to ensure that the rally is a huge success, sources in them said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)