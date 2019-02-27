TN govt begins distribution of laptops for students

: A total of 15.18 lakh laptops worth Rs 1,340.44 crore is to be distributed to students during this academic year.

Tamil Nadu Chief K Palaniswami handed over seven laptops to students at a function held at the Secretariat to mark the launch of the scheme for 2018-19.

Laptops worth Rs 5,552.39 crore benefiting 37.88 lakh students were distributed between the academic years 2011-12 and 2017-18, an official press release said.

School K A Sengottaiyan, Local administration S P Velumani and M Manikandan were among those present on the occasion.

Dubbed as one of the flagship schemes of the ruling AIADMK, the scheme was formally rolled out by the late chief minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)