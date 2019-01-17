Pak SC orders govt to give more rights to people of Gilgit-Baltistan

Supreme Court Thursday ordered the to promulgate a new law within a fortnight to grant more rights, including fundamental human rights, to the people of in PoK.

A seven-judge bench headed by Justice issued a detailed order in response to several petitions filed against constitutional issues and previous reforms in the region.

The bench in the order wrote that the jurisdiction and power of the Supreme Court extend to

It further said that the region's courts did not have constitutional power to deal with issues within but the people from the region will be able to challenge their top court's decisions in the Supreme Court of

It also ordered that the people of the region should be give fundamental human rights as provided in the proposed constitutional order, which was made part of the detailed order.

Noting the international status of Kashmir, of which is a part, the order said that "as and when the promised plebiscite is organized by the parties to the dispute, it will be up to the people of all of Jammu and Kashmir, and of Gilgit-Baltistan, to make their choice.

It also said until the plebiscite, "it is surely incumbent upon both as well as Pakistan to ensure that the people of this region enjoy maximum rights for areas within each country's control.

However, it noted that until the plebiscite is held, a proper arrangement must be provided for by Pakistan for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for purposes of governance within a framework of a constitutional nature, including most importantly the enjoyment of fundamental rights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)