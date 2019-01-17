JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Police arrests absconder 12 years after committing crime in Samba

No violations to be allowed in dance bars: Women's panel chief
Business Standard

Cong alleges Vyapam-like scam in Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Congress alleged Thursday that a 'Vyapam' kind of scam has taken place in government recruitment in Goa.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar claimed that the recruitment process is plagued by nepotism and corruption.

Vyapam, the Madhya Pradesh government agency which conducts examinations for admissions to professional courses as well as for government recruitment, was rocked by a major corruption scandal a few years ago.

Chodankar alleged that in Goa, candidates who are close to ministers were being selected while meritorious ones are being left out.

The Congress leader alleged that in the recent recruitment in the Health and Electricity Departments, those who were from the constituencies of the concerned ministers were favoured.

This was "another Vyapam scam in making", he alleged, seeking a probe by the Crime Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements