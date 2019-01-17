Police arrests absconder 12 years after committing crime in Samba

Police has arrested a criminal, wanted in a 12-year-old case of rash driving and causing danger to life of people, in and Kashmir's district, officials said Thursday.

A police team arrested an absconder wanted in case of crime under Section 279 Ranbir Panel Code (rash driving), 337 (causing danger to lives of people) in Mansar belt of Samba, they said.

The absconder, identified as Harmeet Singh, was produced before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)