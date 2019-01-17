JUST IN
Police arrests absconder 12 years after committing crime in Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Police has arrested a criminal, wanted in a 12-year-old case of rash driving and causing danger to life of people, in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said Thursday.

A police team arrested an absconder wanted in case of crime under Section 279 Ranbir Panel Code (rash driving), 337 (causing danger to lives of people) in Mansar belt of Samba, they said.

The absconder, identified as Harmeet Singh, was produced before the court.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 23:45 IST

