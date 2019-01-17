No violations to be allowed in dance bars: Women's panel chief

-
The chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Thursday said the government will ensure no violations take place in dance bars after the Supreme Court paved the way for their reopening in the state.
Stating that there can be "regulations" but not "total prohibition", the Supreme Court Thursday paved the way for the reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra by setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.
MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the apex court verdict does not mean dance bars will operate without any restrictions.
"Permission will be issued to dance bars within the framework of law. Besides, the state government will ensure that no voilations take place in dance bars," Rahatkar said in a statement.
Senior BJP leader Prem Shukla said the Maharashtra government will take appropriate decision on the issue after consulting legal experts.
"The then (Congress-NCP led) government had taken the decision to ban dance bars to safeguard social fabric. Now that the Supreme Court has given fresh guidelines, the Maharashtra government will take appropriate decision after consulting legal experts," Shukla said.
