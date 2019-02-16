Pak synonym for terrorism, security forces given free hand to punish Pulwama attack perpetrators: PM

Modi Saturday slammed over the terror strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, and urged people to have patience and faith in the security forces who have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

At a public function in Pandharkawada in district, where he launched a number of projects, Modi said has become a synonym for terrorism.

"A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror," Modi said.

Asserting the country was in deep pain over what had happened in Pulwama, the said, "The sacrifice of the CRPF personnel martyred in will not go in vain. Perpetrators of the crime will be punished."



"Security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the crime. I appeal to the country to have patience and faith in the security forces. Our forces will decide the place, time and manner in which the perpetrators of this crime will be punished," he said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

"All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger," Modi said.

At the event, the also dwelt on his government's development works. He recalled his visit to Dabhadi in district on March 20, 2014, for a 'chai pe charcha' programme.

"We had discussed the issues facing the country and promised to work to address all of them," Modi said, and asked those present at the event whether they were happy with the work and the efforts he was making.

"I have worked sincerely to fulfil the assurances," he said.

Modi said under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 1.25 crore families will get Rs 6,000 annually in their

"The money will be given in three instalments," he said.

Asserting that people had voted for a strong government four-and-a-half years ago, Modi said, "It is because of your vote that the government could work with clean intentions. If there was a mistake from your end, we would have remained where we were."



"I hope you would strengthen the trust shown in development and I appeal to you to bless your 'pradhan sevak'."He said the Centre was working towards improving the standard of living of the tribals, and steps like providing medical facilities to tackle the sickle cell disease, development of sports facilities in tribal areas were being taken.

At the beginning of the event, a two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the Pulwama attack victims. Union ministers and Hansraj Ahir, and were also present.

During the programme, the prime minister inaugurated an for tribal students and handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to some of the beneficiaries.

Modi flaged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train service through video link and also distributed certificates and cheques under the (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.

