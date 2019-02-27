Two policemen held while taking bribe

Two police officers attached to the Boisar police station in Palghar district were arrested Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe, the Thane Anti Corruption Bureau said.
The duo were identified as Prashant Pasalkar (32) and Nazeeb Inamdar (38), both sub-inspectors of police.
Superintendent of Police (ACB) Dr Mahesh Patil said they had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh for not arresting a person in a case registered at the Boisar police station.
After he lodged a complaint, both were arrested while allegedly taking the money, an ACB release said.
