Two policemen held while taking bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar (Maha) 

Two police officers attached to the Boisar police station in Palghar district were arrested Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe, the Thane Anti Corruption Bureau said.

The duo were identified as Prashant Pasalkar (32) and Nazeeb Inamdar (38), both sub-inspectors of police.

Superintendent of Police (ACB) Dr Mahesh Patil said they had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh for not arresting a person in a case registered at the Boisar police station.

After he lodged a complaint, both were arrested while allegedly taking the money, an ACB release said.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 20:30 IST

