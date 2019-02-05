Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

-
Pakistan on Tuesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, with top leaders extending their support to the people in the Valley and to finding a just and peaceful resolution to the issue.
President Arif Alvi in his address in the Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir asked the Indian government to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people.
He reiterated Pakistan's "unflinching solidarity" with the people of Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.
"We reassure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will remain consistent in our principled position on Kashmir. The entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination."
Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised India for its alleged atrocities in Kashmir.
He said seven decades have passed and the issue of Jammu and Kashmir remains unresolved.
Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in London, in his message said "the Government and the people of Pakistan re-affirm our unflinching support to the brave people" of Kashmir.
He said Pakistan was committed to finding a just and peaceful resolution to this long standing dispute.
Several events were planned for the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
The India says Kashmir is its integral part and Pakistan has no business to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.
