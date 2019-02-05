Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 15

Silver prices fell by Rs 15 to Rs 40,600 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators cut down their bets to book profits.

Silver to be delivered in March was down by Rs 15, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 40,600 per kg at the It clocked a business volume of 15,318 lots.

Silver for delivery in far-month May, too, was trading lower by Rs 13, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 41,170 per kg in a business turnover of 2,984 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, however, silver traded 0.45 per cent higher at USD 15.91 an ounce in

