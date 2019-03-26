Pakistan opens its airspace; national carrier PIA resumes flight operations

The (CAA) on Tuesday announced the complete opening of Pakistan's airspace, with the national carrier resuming its flights across the country.

Pakistan closed its airspace on February 27 following escalating tensions with India.

On Tuesday, two-way flights from Lahore to Islamabad and flights from Karachi to Multan departed according to the schedule, said a statement issued by the national carrier - Airlines (PIA) - on Tuesday.



Flights have also been resumed for Bahawalpur, Raheem Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Flights from Sialkot will resume from March 28, after necessary repairs are carried out on the Sialkot airport runway, it said.

Earlier in February, the CAA partially opened the country's airspace after keeping it closed for several hours following a rare aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistani jets.

The CAA had also declared an aerial emergency, saying Pakistani airspace is closed until further notice.

All local and commercial flights were suspended following escalating tension between India and Pakistan.