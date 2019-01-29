Pakistan's top female shuttler wants to visit India for exposure

Devoid of international exposure, top female shuttler of has urged the authorities of her country to send players to neighbouring for coaching and participation in events.

Mahoor, who won the singles title in the National Championship in Lahore, said had progressed a lot as far as is concerned.

"They are a force to reckon with in and they now have regular international events in Their coaches are also in the upper category," she said.

"I think our authorities including the badminton federation should do something to ensure we can go to India to get coaching and also participate in international events," she added.

Mahoor, who won the singles title in the international badminton event held in in 2017, has represented in the Asian Games and

But she said her dream was to compete and qualify for the next in

"Presently, I am the first Pakistani to be ranked in the top 200. I need to be in the top 70 to qualify for and for that I want top coaching, facilities and to compete in different tournaments," Mahoor said.

She said that in the last two years she had participated in several international events in the region under a Olympic project but still feels Pakistani players need to go and play in India.

"There is nothing wrong in learning the good things from Indian badminton set-up. We have potential but we are not getting proper facilities," she said.

Sporting ties between India and have hit a roadblock in the last 10 years after the terror attacks in November 2008.

