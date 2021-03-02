Pakistan signs gas deal with Qatar, may save $3 billion in 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Resign before Jan 31 or will march to Islamabad: PPP chairman to Imran Khan
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
Time for performance has arrived, Pak PM Imran Khan tells his ministers
Peace in Afghanistan will enhance regional connectivity: Imran Khan
-
Pakistan's landmark, new deal with Qatar for liquefied natural gas at lower rates will save Islamabad a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, an adviser to the country's prime minister said on Monday.
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.
This "will result in the lowering of the overall cost of liquefied natural gas" imported from Qatar, Babar said.
Under the agreement, which comes into effect in January 2022, Pakistan will import liquefied natural gas or LNG from Qatar at a reduced price of about 31 per cent, compared to the previous agreement signed in 2015 for 15 years. At the time, Islamabad's agreeing to pay a higher price had drawn criticism from experts.
Many Pakistanis have been rallying, angry over long power cuts in the summer and shortages of natural gas in winter, to demand an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas. Khan's government has said it was trying its best to overcome an energy shortfall through different measures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU