Pakistan to start coronavirus vaccination drive from April 2021

-
ALSO READ
Govt announces Rs 900 cr towards research, development of Covid-19 vaccine
59% Indians sceptical about Covid-19 vaccine, won't rush to take it: Survey
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
First Americans could be vaccinated next month: House vaccine chief
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Secret ingredients behind vaccine breakthrough
-
The Pakistan government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to its people and plans are afoot to start the immunisation drive by April next year, officials said on Thursday.
Parliamentary Secretary on Health Nausheen Hamid said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has approved funds to purchase the vaccine doses.
"The PTI government will provide the coronavirus vaccines free of cost to the people. The government will start the vaccination from the second quarter of 2021," Hamid tweeted.
Hamid said the phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines was proceeding well and the shots would be available to the people soon.
Pakistan's coronavirus caseload rose to 4406,810 on Thursday after 3,499 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of National Health Services, in an update, said 39 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Now, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 8,205. Nearly 347,000 people have recovered from the disease, while 2,469 people are in critical conditions.
Authorities said 42,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of whom 8.15 per cent tested positive. In total, 5,627,539 tests have been conducted in the country.
On Tuesday, Pakistan's Cabinet approved USD 150 million to purchase coronavirus vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU