US colleges, universities urge Trump govt to give $120 bn Covid-19 relief

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
18 Trump rallies led to over 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford
Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud
Donald Trump credits antibody drug for quick recovery from coronavirus
Have done an amazing, incredible job: Trump on handling coronavirus
-
A coalition of US colleges and universities has urged Congress and President Donald Trump's administration to finalise negotiations on a Covid-19 relief with at least $120 billion for higher education.
As "the scope of the financial duress of students and institutions has only grown" due to the pandemic, schools face an increase in student financial need and Covid-specific costs, as well as a decline in enrollments and auxiliary revenues, Xinhua news agency quoted a letter signed by the American Council on Education and 100 other groups on Wednesday.
U. colleges and universities face "a crisis of almost unimaginable" scale, however, many states have cut their higher education budgets, according to the letter.
"Over 63 per cent of college students have experienced financial losses directly or within their families due to the pandemic," the letter said, citing a study conducted by the American College Health Association and the Healthy Minds Network.
An estimate in April predicted a decline of 25 per cent of institutional revenues in auxiliary revenues, which covers revenue from room and board charges, conference and facility fees, event tickets, parking fees and bookstores, it added.
Enrolments have also decreased amid the pandemic, with a 13 per cent drop in freshmen across all US institutions, the letter said.
The development comes as the US is currently the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and fatalties, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's overall caseload and death toll stood at 13,916,543 and 273,316, respectively.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU