Pakistan train collision kills at least three: officials

At least three people were killed and several others injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's southern province on Thursday, officials said.

A driver, assistant and a guard were killed when a passenger train travelling to from the southern port city of hit a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, told AFP.

Ishaq Baloch, a confirmed the death toll and told AFP that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the collision.

Baloch said the crash occurred on the main railway track and that from were suspended while the wreckage was being removed.

All passengers on the train were safe, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country's

Video footage on showed the damaged engine and bogies of the trains and rescue workers and hundreds of people gathering to rescue the injured.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

