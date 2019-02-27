Pakistan violates Indian air space in Nowshera

-
ALSO READ
Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri, targets residential areas
3 soldiers killed, 2 Pakistani intruders neutralised in J-K's Rajouri
Soldier injured in Pak firing in J-K's Rajouri district
2 Army personnel injured in ceasefire in Poonch & Rajouri
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri; India retaliates
-
Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.
"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said.
They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU