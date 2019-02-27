Pakistan violates Indian air space in Nowshera

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said.

They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 11:15 IST

