Nathan Lane cast in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

has joined Showtime's upcoming drama series " Dreadful: City of Angels".

According to EW, the will play Lewis Michener, a wise and ruthless LAPD veteran who is the partner-mentor of the central character, Tiago Vega.

is attached to Vega.

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original " Dreadful," the new series opens in 1938

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

According to a press release, " Dreadful: explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop. This chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines."



John Logan, creator, writer, of 2014's "Penny Dreadful", will return in the same roles for "City of Angels".

The cast also includes Natalie Dormer, and

Production is expected to begin later this year.

