JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

IT to be used extensively in data collection works: DG

Book on Bigbasket's journey to success offers tips on entrepreneurship
Business Standard

Pakistani officials say outbreak of dengue fever kills 20

AP  |  Islamabad 

Pakistani health officials are battling an outbreak of dengue fever in the South Asian nation, confirming over 10,000 cases and 20 deaths in recent months.

More patients with symptoms of dengue fever were arriving Tuesday at hospitals in all major cities, putting a strain on the country's poor health system.

Zafar Mirza, a government adviser on health, says as many as 10,013 dengue cases have so far been reported and that free medical treatment will be provided to patients suffering from illness.

The mosquito-borne viral infection kills dozens of people every year in Pakistan.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide.

It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU