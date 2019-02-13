Palestinian dies of wounds after Israel border fire: Gaza ministry

A Palestinian teenager died Tuesday four days after he was hit by an Israeli tear during clashes along the border, the Hamas-run enclave's health ministry said.

Hassan Nofel, 17, was hit in the face with a tear on Friday during a protest east of Al-Bureij in central Gaza, the ministry said.

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed and 17 others wounded by Israeli gunfire that day during protests and clashes along the heavily fortified frontier.

At the time, the said some 8,200 "rioters and demonstrators" had gathered along the border to throw stones and a number of towards its troops.

The Israeli forces "responded with riot dispersal means and fired according to standard operating procedures", a said.

Palestinians in have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly along the border for often-violent protests, calling on to end its decade-long blockade of the enclave.

At least 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since then, the majority shot during clashes, though others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses of seeking to orchestrate.

and Palestinian militants in have fought three wars since 2008.

