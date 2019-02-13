BBC wants security review after cameraman attacked at Trump rally

The has asked the for a review of security arrangements after a BBC was assaulted at a rally.

BBC was attacked by a Trump supporter yelling during the US president's rally in El Paso, Texas, late Monday.

Skeans was unhurt and the man, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, was restrained by a blogger for the pro-Trump outlet Frontline America and removed from the

Paul Danahar, the BBC's bureau editor, said in a tweet Tuesday that he had asked for a "full review of security arrangements after last night's attack."



"Access into the was unsupervised," Danahar said.

"No one in intervened before, during or after the attack."



Danahar dismissed a statement from the "Trump for President" campaign, which expressed appreciation for "the swift action from venue security and officers.""There was no swift action to prevent or interrupt the attack by any security agency," he said.

The Correspondents' Association condemned the attack.

"We are relieved that, this time, no one was seriously hurt," said WHCA

"The of the should make absolutely clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable." BBC Washington Gary O'Donoghue, who was covering the El Paso event, said his was pushed and shoved by the unidentified assailant "after the repeatedly goaded the crowd over supposed "



He said the man attempted to smash the BBC camera.

"Happily, Ron is fine," O'Donoghue said.

Trump paused his remarks following the commotion in the crowd and -- pointing at the media -- asked "You alright? Everything OK?" He resumed his attacks on the press later in the speech, referring to the "totally "



Trump frequently denounces the media as the "enemy of the people" and condemns critical reports about his administration as "fake "



publisher urged Trump during an interview last month to tone down what he called his "potentially dangerous" rhetoric towards the press.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)