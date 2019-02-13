Backed by Poland, Pompeo vows to try to stop Russia pipeline

has said the would do everything in its power to stop Russia's 2 to as he joined in warning of risks.

Tuesday signalled no compromise in US opposition to the pipeline on the same day that Germany, the on the project, was seeking to lower the temperature on the row through a visit by a US official to

said that the pipeline from Russia, on which construction began last year, "funnels money" to in a way that ultimately hurts

"So while there is certainly a commercial aspect to that kind of transaction, there is an enormous security risk that is attached to it," he told a joint conference with Polish

"I think has been very clear that is going to do what it can within its power to see that European security is foremost when it comes to decisions," he said, when asked if the would consider sanctions.

The pipeline will double the capacity of an existing link between and and has divided the European Union, with supporting the project but the and wary due to their history with

"We share the view that the 2 project does not serve Europe's security, we consider it a failed project, even harmful to on the continent," Czaputowicz said.

Pompeo is visiting for a two-day conference on the Middle East, which agreed to organise with the While saluting relations with Warsaw, Pompeo prodded gently on democracy under the ruling

The government has introduced a string of controversial judicial reforms that the has warned threaten the rule of law.

"In many different eras, the Polish people have fought for independence and liberty. Today I urge Poland to stay the course -- the course of freedom and democracy -- that was hard won during both the 1980s and 1990s," Pompeo said.

Pompeo is on a tour of Central and Eastern during which he hopes to counter inroads made by Russian Vladimir Putin, who has used energy as a key pressure point.

is especially concerned as II and the planned Turkstream connection would eliminate Russian energy's need to cross its territory -- potentially exposing the war-torn country to further military incursions by

Pompeo's trip came as the US deputy energy secretary, Dan Brouillette, was in for a conference on -- an area of common ground between the allies in reducing dependence on Russian supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)