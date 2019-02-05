Palestinian killed, one wounded by Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot dead and another wounded in a clash at a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank, Palestinian officials said, without giving further details.

The said its troops fired at "two assailants who hurled an explosive device" on Monday in the vicinity of the checkpoint, near Jenin, but it did not confirm if either were hit. It said no soldiers were hurt.

The Palestinian health ministry named the dead man as Abdullah Tawalba, 19, and said in a statement that he was "hit by live bullets" and died in the

It called him a "martyr" - a term used to describe those killed while carrying out attacks.

Officials at the hospital had earlier said his name was Abdallah Abu Talib, aged 20, and said he was killed in the Jalameh incident.

Both sources said a second man was injured moderately.

