Palestinians protest, strike over US peace plan

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated Tuesday throughout the occupied and the Strip against the launch of the US administration's peace plan.

Around 3,000 people protested in in the northern West Bank, with dozens attending demonstrations in and Hebron, said.

The US is set to roll out economic proposals at a conference in later Tuesday aimed at paving the way towards a peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

But the Palestinians are boycotting the event, accusing of pro- bias.

Rallying calls from the (PLO) and other groups raised fears of widespread clashes, but they did not materialise.

A general strike was called for in the Hamas-run Strip and most shops and restaurants in the enclave were closed, an said.

Demonstrators at a small female-led protest in northern burned pictures of Trump, an said.

While the conference is set to cover the economic aspects of Trump's long-delayed plan, its more contentious political proposals are likely to be delayed until after the Israeli elections in September.

Led by Trump's and Jared Kushner, the "Peace to Prosperity" framework dangles the prospect of USD 50 billion of investment in the and neighbouring Arab countries over 10 years.

The Palestinians again rejected the proposals Tuesday, accusing the US and of trying to bully them and quash their desire for independence.

"Such inciting campaigns aim at making the people and leadership of Palestine accept the dictations, threats, and tyranny of both the US and - and they are doomed to fail," Saeb Erekat, of the PLO, said in a statement.

"Our position is clear: we will not compromise on the necessity of a permanent, comprehensive, and lasting

