BJP Mizoram unit felicitates 4 Mizos arrested during Emergency

The BJP Mizoram unit Tuesday felicitated four Mizos who were arrested during imposed by the then on this day in 1975.

In a press statement, the BJP state unit said that the declaration of Emergency by the then government led by on June 25, 1975 was indeed a black day as the country was plunged into chaos and the people's rights suppressed by the then regime.

" arrested anyone who opposed the decisions of the regime ...," the statement said, adding that four Mizos - Sanglianchhungi, AV Pakunga, C Vulluaia and HF Rohlupuia were among those arrested by the government during emergency and who are still alive.

The statement said that BJP wished that such kind of atrocities on the pretext of internal security should never occur again in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)