Decision on Ram Rahim's parole after DC, SP report: Khattar

Lal said on Tuesday a decision on the parole application of chief and rape-murder convict Singh would be taken keeping in view the interests of the state.

"Anyone who is entitled for parole can seek one. We cannot stop anyone," said at a press conference here, in which two Indian National Lok Dal legislators -- and -- joined the

Asked about who would be responsible in case violence breaks out if the chief was granted parole, said: "You are trying to draw inference on your own as if any decision has been taken."



Ram Rahim, behind bars at in Haryana's district after being convicted in two rape cases and in the murder case of a journalist, has sought 42 days of parole to look after his fields in district.

The 51-year-old, who is also facing trial in the murder case of a follower -- -- and in another case involving castration of sect followers, got a favourable report from the jail superintendent, who said his conduct had been good and he had not violated any rule.

Earlier in the day, Deputy said things were under process and reports had been sought from the revenue and police departments. "At this stage, all I can say is that things are under process," Garg told

The said there were legal, administrative and other procedures involved on a parole plea.

A parole application is filed before the who forwards it to the deputy concerned. Then a report is sought from the of police and, in the end, a recommendation is made by the divisional commissioner, he said.

Khattar said after receiving the divisional commissioner's recommendation, the government would play its role if needed. "If there will be no role of the government, it won't," he added.

"Any decision, which is in the interest of the state, will be taken. If we (government) have to take any decision that is not in the interest of the state, then it won't be taken," he said. "We have not taken any decision so far (on parole issue)."



Khattar said the parole issue was with the DC-SP level and there was no time frame when the SP or DC would submit their report.

Things will move forward after a report is submitted, Khattar said, adding that the government would make a point regarding law and order if needed.

On Monday, the police in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered, said it would prepare its report keeping in view the merits and demerits of the plea. A had said earlier that the revenue department would ascertain how much land the owns.

The Sirsa district administration has been asked to submit a report to the division with a copy marked to the In Ram Rahim's case, the commissioner is empowered to exercise the powers of the in deciding parole request. Before taking a decision, the recommendation from the Sirsa district administration will be taken into account, officials said.

had said earlier that or any other prisoner was entitled to seek parole if the criteria was met as per the law.

He said the parole issue should not be linked with the upcoming assembly polls.

"There is no connection between the two. If under law, any convict is entitled to apply for parole he is free to do so," Vij said. "However, whether to grant one (parole) or not will be decided by the authorities concerned after taking various factors into account."



The said the courts were "also keeping an eye" on various cases pertaining to the Dera and regarding the incidents of violence followed the sect chief's conviction in August 2017.

In August 2017, the was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. The violence which broke out after his conviction left 41 people dead in Panchkula and Sirsa and scores injured.

In January, a special in Panchkula sentenced Ram Rahim and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a over 16 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)