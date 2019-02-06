Palghar:Agri Sena to hold protest against Bullet Train project

The Sena Wednesday announced that it would block a section of the Mumbai- highway in neighbouring district on February 8 in protest against the Bullet Train Project.

The Sena wields clout in some pockets in the coastal Thane, Raigad and districts of The 'Agri' community members are mainly engaged in fishing and rice farming activities.

The MumbaiAhmedabad high-speed rail corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting the country's commercial capital with in

Sections of farmers in Thane and districts are opposing acquisition of their land by authorities for the project.

"This project should be scrapped as it would adversely affect the landless and the project-affected farmers in the tribal belt," Sena told reporters in a press conference.

Listing out a number of "unfulfilled" demands, Salvi said thousands of people from villages in Palghar and Thane districts will participate in the 'rasta rokho' agitation at Shirsad on Friday.

He said a motorcycle rally would also be taken out in which 10,000 people are expected to take part.

Salvi also opposed the government's move to convert wet lands into residential zones. He also demanded that the declare the entire drought-hit.

