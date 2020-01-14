JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Australia Tour of India » News

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live score: Aaron Finch, David Warner at crease
Business Standard

Ind vs Aus ODI: Pant suffers concussion; Rahul replaces him behind stumps

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

India vs west indies, Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | File photo

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia here.

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. K L Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a brief statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.

Manish Pandey has come in as a replacement on the field for Pant.

An update on Pant is expected after the match.
First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY