Paper consumption may touch 24 mt by 2025; industry may add 50 mn jobs

The is going through a transformation phase and projected consumption is expected to touch 24 million tonnes by 2024-25 from 15 million tonnes, according to a top industry official.

Indian Paper and Manufacturers' Association Vice-President J P Narnia said the industry was going through a transformation phase and some big paper were expanding to meet region specific or product specific demand.

"Overall paper consumption is projected to increase to 24 million tonnes in 2024-25 from 15 million tonnes currently. I believe there will be a consolidation within the industry", he said in a press release.

"India's quality paper producers serve the need for printing, writing, packaging, publishing and stationery sectors", he said.

Narnia and top officials of Asia Hyve Group PLC, organisers of the Paperex International Exhibition, said the 14th edition of the four day event would be held from December 3 in New Delhi.

"This year Paperex 2019 is ready to repeat the success story with presence of 700 plus leading exhibitors from 28 countries. We have two more concurrent exhibitions, Tissue-Ex and Corrugex", Asia Hyve Group Regional Director, Gordon Payne said.

Paper and allied industries generate close to 50 million jobs in India both directly and indirectly, the release said.

Union Ministers, trade commissioners from 14 countries and top officials of various are expected to take part in the Paperex International Exhibition.

Tamil Nadu would also have a presence in Paperex 2019, with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd (TNPL), Andritz Technologies, Seshasayee Paper and Boards taking part.

Industry officials said 59 running mills in Tamil Nadu produce close to 31 lakh tonnes of paper annually.