Paramedical college head, 4 others held for cheating, forgery

The of a paramedical college and four others were arrested in connection with a fake educational certificates case, said Saturday.

of Police (Crime) said the four persons had procured forged Class X and XII certificates, based on which they then obtained pharmacy certificates.

The four chemists then used these fraudulently obtained pharmacy certificates to obtain licences from the Food and Drug Administration, the DCP said.

He said the pharmacy certificates were issued by arrested accused Purshottam Tahilramani, of the NETT Paramedical College here.

Deoraj said Tahilramani arranged these certificates for sums ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

He identified the arrested "chemists" as Arvind Bhat, Raju Yadav, and

He said a case of cheating and forgery had been registered against the accused in station.

The said a police probe was on to find out if more people had obtained such licences from the accused using this modus operandi.

