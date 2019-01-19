Over 21,300 MoUs signed on day 2 of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Over 21,300 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), mostly about strategic partnership, were signed on the second day of the Global Summit here Saturday.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector alone saw signing of a whopping 21,000 MoUs.

While the value of all these MoUs was yet to be calculated, a chunk of them -- singed between MSMEs and large companies for -- were worth Rs 3,228 crore, said officials.

"We are still calculating the value of MoUs. Many of these agreements concern the department of industrial clusters and are about increasing cooperation," said State Commissioner of

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), representatives of 39 international chambers of commerce and 24 national chambers of commerce participated in a conclave of trade bodies Saturday.

The GCCI signed MoUs with 13 international and six national chambers for cooperation and joint initiatives for trade promotion, it said.

The government signed 375 strategic partnership MoUs in the pharma and health sector, said Health Commissioner

The had signed some 130 MoUs with investment commitments of over Rs 56,000 crore in various sectors on the first day of the summit Friday. A majority of MoUs, also called Investment Intentions (IIs), were signed in the port and transport sector.

