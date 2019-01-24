Parents of missing Indian sailor writes to MEA

The parents of Siddharth Meher, who went missing after two vessels caught fire in the Strait of coast, Thursday wrote to the external affairs ministry seeking help.

The 24-year-old's name appeared in the list of the sailors who are missing since Monday after the fuel ships carrying Indian and Turkish crew members caught fire.

Russian authorities have launched a for the missing sailors in the Strait which separates from

"I have sent a mail to the ministry of external affairs besides the I have also talked to the authorities of Nimbus Maritime," Siddharth's father said.

The is the only son of Meher, the of (PPL) and Geetanjali Meher.

further said he had received a call from the on Wednesday evening confirming that his son was missing and that a was on.

The embassy also assured him to provide an update about Siddharth, he said, adding that he had managed to contact two of Siddharth's friend, who were in the ship when the incident took place but was yet to get any satisfactory answer.

"I had talked to Siddharth over on the day of incident. He said that he was fine. But after the incident, we are only surfing the internet to know his whereabouts," his mother said.

Siddharth had joined Nimbus Maritime which caters to maritime and offshore industry in May 2018 as a deck cadet, they said.

At least six Indian sailors were killed and an equal number of them went missing in the incident.

While one of the ships called 'Candy' was carrying liquified natural gas, the other called 'Maestro' was a tanker.

Siddharth was a crew member in the 'Maestro', his family members said.

