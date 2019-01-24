Two Indians arrested in Nepal for running international call bypass racket

Two Indian nationals were arrested in on Thursday for operating illegal international calls that caused million of rupees loss to the nation's telecom department, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a special police team raided a hideout in Samakhusi area in the national capital and arrested and (both from Rajasthan).

"They were found to be operating illegal international call bypass from a rented room in that has caused millions of rupees loss to the Telecom," the police said.

During the raid, police confiscated a 128 port gate way, 32 antenna, one laptop and 36 SIM cards.

An optical box, three and photocopies of passport issued by government of were also recovered from them, police said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)