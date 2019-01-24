JUST IN
Two Indians arrested in Nepal for running international call bypass racket

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Thursday for operating illegal international calls that caused million of rupees loss to the Himalayan nation's telecom department, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a special police team raided a hideout in Samakhusi area in the national capital and arrested Sunil Kumar and Ram Karan Jat (both from Rajasthan).

"They were found to be operating illegal international call bypass from a rented room in Kathmandu that has caused millions of rupees loss to the Nepal Telecom," the police said.

During the raid, police confiscated a 128 port VOIP gate way, 32 antenna, one laptop and 36 SIM cards.

An optical box, three mobile phones and photocopies of passport issued by government of India were also recovered from them, police said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 21:40 IST

